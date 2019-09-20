A man who was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for murder was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mark Wilson, 54, was arrested on March 24, 2018 after he admitted to shooting and killing his housemate, 75-year-old Patricia Brown. He was found guilty by a jury in June for first-degree murder.
Wilson was found guilty in 2005 after he attempted to strangle his sister-in-law, leading to a conviction for felony domestic battery. The conviction cost him his gun ownership rights.
Because the case is Wilson's third conviction of a felony, his charge was given a persistent violator enhancement. The enhancement changes his potential sentence from a potential five-year maximum sentence to a five-year minimum with a maximum of life in prison.
Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Custer County Courthouse.