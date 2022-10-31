The first day of Jake Eilander’s trial for second-degree murder concluded Monday with the parties settling on a jury.
Eilander will be judged by four men and 10 women. Jury selection concluded at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Two of the jurors will be selected as alternates after both sides have made their cases and presented closing arguments.
The trial is set to continue Tuesday morning with opening remarks and the prosecution’s first witnesses.
Eilander is on trial for shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44, in March. His attorneys have previously indicated they will argue his actions were in self-defense, and that he should be acquitted under Idaho’s “stand your ground law.”
Eilander’s girlfriend previously told police that the confrontation began when Eilander made a comment to Rangel as he was passing by, and that Rangel became angry. The two did not know each other.
During an argument over whether Eilander should be released from jail in April, defense attorney Alexander Sosa said the “stand your ground” law (Idaho Code 19-202A(3)) gave Eilander a high chance of acquittal at trial.
Then-Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean countered that the law does not apply in Eilander’s case, arguing that Eilander initiated the confrontation. She told the court that security footage showed the confrontation began when Eilander approached Rangel with a gun.
Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
