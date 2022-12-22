A Blackfoot teen has been charged with rape after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teen girl while she was intoxicated.
The victim said she fell unconscious after drinking alcohol and woke up to find Ederson Wescott, who was 16 at the time, on top of her and raping her.
The rape happened in August 2021 in Idaho Falls, according to a probable cause affidavit, and was first reported in October 2021.
The affidavit states another girl, a friend of the victim’s witnessed the sexual assault when she walked in to see Wescott on top of the victim.
The witness reportedly intervened and confronted Wescott, telling him his actions were “pretty much rape.”
Wescott reportedly told the witness he did not believe it was rape, claiming the victim had consented earlier. Under Idaho law, a person who is unconscious or asleep cannot consent to sex. Wescott has been charged as an adult in the case.
The victim’s mother reported the incident and a forensic interview was scheduled at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.
The victim said she had invited Wescott, the witness and another teen boy over because Wescott and the other boy had access to alcohol. She said she remembered kissing Wescott after several drinks, but did not want to do anything else with him and did not consent to sex.
The affidavit states that when the victim woke up during the rape, she was unable to move and fell asleep again shortly after. She woke up in the morning and, “felt sick and just felt gross.”
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. Wescott was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in Bonneville County Court.
