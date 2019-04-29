An Idaho Falls juvenile was sentenced to prison Monday for battery with the intent to commit rape.
Thana Collin Singarajah Jr., 17, was arrested in September, more than a year after the rape occurred, and charged as an adult. Singarajah, who was 15 at the time, admitted to having intercourse with a 13-year-old victim despite the fact she said "no" to him multiple times.
Singarajah failed a polygraph examination where he reportedly downplayed his actions. He later told a detective that he interpreted the victim's consent to be touched with consent for sex.
Singarajah originally was charged with rape. The sentence was reduced as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Singarajah to a minimum of four years in prison, with an indeterminate period of 13 years for a potential total of 17 years in prison.
Because Singarajah is a minor, he will be allowed to serve in the Juvenile Correction Center until he is 21 years old.
"But for his age, this would be a case where we would recommend he go to prison," Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said.
Dewey said he was concerned about the failed polygraphs and that Singarajah downplayed the rape when he was questioned by law enforcement. Dewey also cited the presentence investigation, saying it found Singarajah was a high risk to reoffend.
Defense Attorney Dan Dummar said his client had been taking responsibility since his arrest. Dummar cited Singarajah's counseling supervisor who said Singarajah had admitted to the rape in a group session. Dummar also said his client was developmentally delayed.
Singarajah gave a statement to the court apologizing for his actions.
"I realize where I went wrong in manipulating her. I'm trying to move on from it," Singarajah said.
Watkins said he appreciated that Singarajah apologized to the victim. He said he hoped the defendant could receive counseling in the Juvenile Correction Center and put his life back together, but added that his actions were "very troubling."
In addition to incarceration, the defendant was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.