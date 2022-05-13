Two 14-year-old boys are being charged as adults after they reportedly admitted to stealing guns and a car and shooting at an occupied house.
Court records indicate that Angelo James Scott MaHaffy of Idaho Falls and Jovani Garcia of Rigby targeted the victim, who was of the same age group, telling police they had a "beef" with him.
The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office told the Post Register on Friday the court has since sealed the case, and that the records are no longer available.
Five boys were reportedly in the car when the shooting occurred, though only MaHaffy and Garcia have been charged as adults because they were the ones who fired the guns. The others were not identified in court records because they are juveniles and have not been charged as adults.
In messages obtained by the Idaho Falls Police Department, Garcia and another person discussed shooting up the victim's house on West 20th Street on April 15.
"You guys could just set (the victim) up too …" one of the boys identified in court records as "T" wrote.
"Like kill (the victim)?" Garcia reportedly replied.
"I have a feeling the only way (redacted) is gonna stay away from (the victim) is if he dies." T responds.
"Let's kill him then," Garcia reportedly said.
The shooting happened at around 4:46 a.m. MaHaffy and Garcia fired multiple rounds into the house and reportedly nearly hit the victim's mother.
At 6:01 a.m., a caller reported his silver Toyota RAV4 had been stolen. The owner later told police he observed a group of juveniles returning the car at 6:25 a.m. He said his son recognized one of the juveniles as MaHaffy, because he was carrying a purple backpack that the car owner's son had sold him.
As police investigated the shooting, they reviewed security footage from doorbell cameras. The footage showed a silver Toyota RAV4 in the vicinity of the victim's house around the time of the shooting. Footage from the home where the car was reported stolen showed two boys in the area on foot, one with a purple backpack and a yellow beanie hat.
When police examined the stolen vehicle, they found several used casings for .223 and .22-caliber guns. During the investigation, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office detective informed the Idaho Falls Police Department they were investigating a case involving guns that had been stolen from a home on April 10. The detective believed the same guns were used in the shooting. The stolen guns had been a Taurus revolver and a Bushmaster AR-15.
Police spoke with MaHaffy and his mother at Thunder Ridge High School. When MaHaffy met with police, he had a purple backpack and was wearing a yellow beanie hat.
MaHaffy initially told police he was not involved with the shooting. His mother gave law enforcement permission to search his bedroom.
During the search, police found an AR-15 rifle under a bed mattress and a revolver in a box. The affidavit states the serial numbers on the weapons match those that had been reported stolen.
MaHaffy admitted to stealing the guns from a nearby house, and to stealing the car. He admitted to shooting at the victim's house, telling police nobody should have been hurt because he had aimed for the roof. MaHaffy also told police he had accidentally shot himself during the shooting, showing detectives a graze wound on his leg.
MaHaffy said he targeted the victim over a fight they had in sixth grade. The victim, however, said he did not know MaHaffy and that he had never gone to school with MaHaffy.
MaHaffy at first did not identify anyone else who was in the car during the shooting. Investigators later learned through a parental tracking app that Garcia's phone indicated he had traveled a route that matched what police believed was taken by the stolen car.
Police also learned of the involvement of two other boys involved. One of them confirmed he was in the car in the shooting and identified three others, including MaHaffy and Garcia. The other boy who is unidentified in court records also confirmed he was in the car during the shooting. He said there was a fifth person with them that he did not know. The affidavit identified that person as "T." MaHaffy later told police "T" was not with them at the time of the shooting.
One of the boys in the car told detectives he had not known MaHaffy and Garcia were going to shoot at the victim's house. He said he and the other boy police spoke to fell asleep in the backseat and woke up when the shooting started.
Garcia admitted to being in the car during the shooting when questioned by police, but denied that he had fired a gun at the house.
MaHaffy later told police that he and Garcia shot at the house. MaHaffy said he used the stolen AR-15 and that Garcia used a .22-caliber rifle he owned.
MaHaffy also told police the boys had broken into a nearby house with the intent of stealing money and guns. He said they fled when a resident caught him and asked who he was.
Garcia was charged with attempted first-degree murder, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A deadly weapon enhancement was attached to the attempted murder charge, increasing the potential punishment to up to 30 years in prison.
MaHaffy was charged with attempted second-degree murder with the deadly weapon enhancement, punishable with up to 30 years in prison. He was also charged with burglary, as well as grand theft of firearms, punishable with up to 14 years in prison, and operating a vehicle without permission, a misdemeanor.
Upcoming court dates are unavailable due to both cases being sealed by the court.