A man who was arrested for kidnapping after a woman passed a note to a gas station worker asking for help was sentenced to supervised probation on March 9.
The kidnapping charge was reduced to false imprisonment as part of a plea agreement.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard sentenced Mark Humphries to two years of supervised probation. He was given permission to leave the state for his job as a truck driver.
Humphries was arrested in January after a woman wrote on a napkin, “Call the cops my ex is holding me hostage in my car and is violent. I have order of protection and need help please ASAP!”
The victim had told Idaho State Police that Humphries had been using methamphetamine, that he took her keys and other belongings and told her to drive him to Arkansas. She said Humphries grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face when she attempted to flee.
Humphries also will be required to attend a domestic violence court program.
In a motion to dismiss the no-contact order, the victim said she did not believe Humphries would repeat his behavior due to therapy and anger management treatment he has received, writing that, "this situation will be an isolated instance."
Mallard expressed concern that Humphries had a prior conviction for domestic battery. She also noted that he was violating a civil protection order from Arkansas at the time of the incident.
"All of these things are of great concern to me because what they indicate is that you don't have the ability to believe your partner when she says she wants you to leave her alone, in any respect, and that you are willing to use some type of force to override her will and impose your own," Mallard said.