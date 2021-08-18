A man in Blackfoot has been charged with first-degree kidnapping after he reportedly stopped a woman from leaving their home and beat her.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim told a Blackfoot Police Department officer that Victor Contreras Jr., 32, held her against a wall and on a bed and punched her in the face multiple times on July 30.
The officer noted multiple injuries on the victim, including that her right eye was swollen shut, that she had swelling on her cheeks and lips and a tooth had broken loose in her mouth. She said she was able to break free from Contreras and run to a neighbor's house. She was taken to an unspecified hospital for treatment.
Police reportedly found blood on the bed comforter in the bedroom where the victim said she was attacked.
Contreras denied that he assaulted the victim when speaking to police. The affidavit notes his knuckles were swollen and that he had a scratch mark on the side of his face.
Contreras was charged with first-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Contreras and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.