One by one, the victim laid out how her life had changed since Kristopher Griffey, 36, choked her and threatened to kill her and her son.
She said she was afraid of being alone and suffered from night terrors stemming from the abuse.
After having worked to recover from addiction, she fell back to using methamphetamine.
The victim had regained custody of her son only to lose it after she met Griffey. The boy was receiving counseling and had hit other children, saying "Kris said that's how to be a man."
The victim said there was only one positive change from her time knowing Griffey.
"I have learned how to fight, how to put all of my faith, all of my trust, all of my fear, everything I have inside of me and fight for my life, a life worth living," the victim said in an impact statement. "How to find a way when there is no way."
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Griffey to three-to-13 years in prison Monday for attempted strangulation. He also ordered Griffey to serve two-to-12 years in prison for felony domestic battery, which will run concurrently with the strangulation sentencing.
Griffey was arrested in August after the victim reported he had choked her multiple times and threatened to kill her and her son if she told anyone of the abuse. He said that if he were in jail, he could have a friend kill them for him.
When Idaho Falls Police Department officers went to interview the victim, she was afraid to speak to them. Griffey reportedly tried to order her to stay with him and not speak to police.
"Kristopher completely broke me down until I didn't know who I was anymore," the victim told Watkins.
She said a therapist told her she was in a constant state of flight-or-fight due to the abuse. She said loud noises, yelling and broken dishes cause her to have panic attacks. She said she is uncomfortable in social situations and has difficulty looking men in the eye. She said her son has also had nightmares, and his father is having to unteach lessons Griffey taught him about violence.
"I pray to God that no other woman, child, mother, daughter, sister, brother, son or father has to endure the pain and suffering that we have," the victim said.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said he believed Griffey's behavior stemmed in part from his own struggles with drug addiction. He noted, however, that Griffey has an extensive criminal history, including a prior conviction for attempted strangulation.
Spencer said that Griffey did not appear to accept responsibility for his actions when interviewed by the presentence investigator.
"He continues to minimize his behavior," Spencer said. "You can read, page after page, he blames the victim."
Spencer noted that the victim's son, in a forensic interview, said Griffey was "standing up" for the victim. When the interviewer asked what that meant, the child reportedly said it meant hitting her.
"He was teaching the kid that that was what it meant to stand up for somebody," Spencer said. "He taught the boy that violence was the only way he could be a man."
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom questioned the integrity of the victim, saying she admitted she was using meth in the days surrounding the incident. Though he did not deny that his client had hit and choked the victim, he suggested her recollection was influenced by her drug use, noting that a second count of attempted strangulation was dismissed during a preliminary hearing.
In a statement to the court, Griffey apologized for his actions, saying he had also been abused. He said he had moved to Idaho Falls to escape bad influences, but said the fact that he finds himself in court again was his own fault.
"Who else is to blame but me," Griffey said.
Griffey gave multiple apologies directly to the victim, prompting Watkins to remind Griffey he needed to direct his comments to the court, not the victim.
Griffey said he regretted the influence he had on the victim's son. He said he would try to better himself during his time in prison.
"I'm not a monster," Griffey said.
Watkins told Griffey he believed he was sincere about wanting to change, but that the "mental terror" he inflicted on the victims was a major concern.
"It is a living nightmare to live through something like that," Watkins said.
Wixom had recommended a sentence of one year fixed for Griffey. Spencer had recommended two years fixed. Watkins said, however, that because Griffey had such an extensive criminal history he felt both recommendations were too light. Watkins settled on a three-year fixed term.