Bonneville County charged a Kuna man with stealing two cars in December.
Joaquin Pereira, 31, admitted to police that he stole two cars, one on Dec. 9 and one on Dec. 10, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department report.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pereira in Burley on Dec. 10 while he was driving a stolen 2015 Honda Accord.
Pereira later confessed to police that he also stole a 2018 Toyota Camry, which Idaho Falls Police found — after Pereira was arrested — on the same street that the Honda was stolen, the police report said.
At 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, the owner of the Honda reported to Idaho Falls Police that the car was stolen from their garage during the night, the report said. The door to the garage was left unlocked and the car key was inside the car, the owner told police.
That afternoon, officers with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen vehicle and were involved in a pursuit, the report said. Pereira, who was driving the car, was detained and booked into the Cassia County Jail.
Minidoka County, which prosecutes felonies that occur in Cassia County, charged Pereira with receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, providing false information to officers, resisting arrest, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. A jury trial is scheduled for April 17.
On Dec. 11, Idaho Falls police found another car, a 2018 Toyota Camry, which was reported stolen on Dec. 9. The car was abandoned across the street from where the Honda was stolen, the report said. Police found property belonging to Pereira inside the Toyota. Police contacted Pereira at the Cassia County Jail, and he confessed to stealing the car, the report said.
Bonneville County charged Pereira with grand theft and burglary for stealing the Honda. And the county charged Pereira with operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, better known as joyriding, for stealing the Toyota. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.