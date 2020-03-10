A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly hit several Idaho Falls Police Department officers while having a bad reaction to drugs.
Police responded to a hotel after reports that Brandon LaShawn Green, 18, was running through the building in his underwear. Green was not a guest at the hotel, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When police located Green, he reportedly asked if they "could see them." He attempted to enter a police patrol car on his own. An officer attempted to detain Green, and he reportedly resisted. The affidavit states Green punched two of the officers, causing one of them to bleed from his nose. Another officer suffered a head injury, though the cause was not specified in the report.
Green briefly calmed down, according to the affidavit, and told officers he had taken LSD. He began resisting again, managing to stand up despite having three police officers on top of him. He reportedly attempted to bite an officer's legs, and the officer responded by hitting Green in the face with his knee, according to the affidavit.
An ambulance was called to the scene and Green was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. While at the hospital, he reportedly spat in the face of an officer and a medical staff member.
Green had reportedly waved down an officer the day before to report he was having stomach pain. The officer called an ambulance, but during transport to the hospital, Green reportedly broke out of the ambulance and fled on foot. He had told the ambulance crew he had used LSD.
Green was charged with four counts of assault or battery on certain personnel, each punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, punishable with up to six months in jail.
Green's bond was set at $15,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 17 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.