A Las Vegas man who attacked multiple officers in March was sentenced to probation Monday.
Seventh Judicial District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Brandon Lashawn Green, 19, to serve three years on probation with an underlying sentence of 1 to 4 years in prison. Green pleaded guilty to two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel. Two other counts of assault or battery on certain personnel were dismissed, as was one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Green was arrested in March after Idaho Falls Police Department officers received reports he was running through a hotel in his underwear. When police found him, he asked if they could "see them," according to the police report. He later told officers he had taken LSD.
When police attempted to arrest Green, he punched two of the officers, causing one of them to bleed from the nose. He appeared to calm down briefly, but became agitated again. As police tried to restrain him, he managed to stand up despite having three officers on top of him. Green tried to bite the leg of one of the officers, who responded by hitting him in the face with a knee.
An ambulance took Green to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. While undergoing treatment, he spat in the face of a medical staff member.
In addition to probation, Green was ordered to pay $1,145.50 in fines and fees.