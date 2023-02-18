Law enforcement frustrated as debate on mandatory minimums ends with tabled bill

Left: Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, expressed support for a safety valve, which would allow a judge to give someone charged with trafficking fentanyl a lower sentence for their first offense. Right: Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, expressed skepticism of the amounts used to determine mandatory minimums
Idaho has mandatory minimum sentences for heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and even heroin. None of those drugs are as dangerous as fentanyl, which is estimated to be able to kill someone with a dose as small as 2 milligrams — the equivalent of a few grains of salt.
To Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse, it’s a matter of common sense that sentencings involving fentanyl would use a similar criteria.
“We need to send a message to all the drug traffickers that Idaho is not the place to traffic in fentanyl,” Hulse told members of the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee on Feb. 9.
Hulse was among several law enforcement officials from across Idaho that spoke to the committee about fentanyl’s dangers and why they believe trafficking the drug should carry mandatory minimum sentences in Idaho courts.
The law enforcement officials went home disappointed as the bill was tabled at the end of the hearing.
Fentanyl use has skyrocketed in recent years as law enforcement have reported finding pills made to look like medication that are actually fentanyl. In some cases, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department, dealers have sold to drug addicts who thought they were buying less powerful drugs, but were actually buying fentanyl.
The Center for Disease Control estimates 68,000 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl, in the U.S. in 2021.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 73 overdoses in 2021, 18 of which resulted in deaths, nine of which were connected to fentanyl. In 2022 there were 60 overdoses including 10 fatal overdoses.
Hulse attributed the decline in overdose deaths to Narcan, a counteractive medication which can resuscitate someone from an overdose. He said that he believes officers are being called to fewer overdose cases because addicts and their family and friends are carrying Narcan.
On Feb. 8, the day before the committee hearing, a man was arrested in Bonneville County after police reportedly caught him with 20,000 pills believed to be fentanyl, weighing more than 5 1/2 pounds.
“It’s frustrating because we’ve been trying to add fentanyl into that trafficking category for a while,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell, president of the Idaho State Fraternal Order of Police. “Instead of being able to do something, we’re put off again.”
The legislation, proposed by Rep. Christopher Allgood, R-Caldwell, would make it so a person carrying between 7 and 14 grams of fentanyl, or between 100 and 250 pills, would have to be sentenced to at least three years in prison. It would be five years for someone with 14 to 28 grams, or 250 to 500 pills, and 10 years for anyone carrying more than 28 grams or 500 pills.
Law enforcement groups such as the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Sheriff’s Association, Idaho Prosecuting Attorney’s Association, and Idaho Chiefs of Police Association have been lobbying for years for fentanyl to be added to the list of drugs triggering mandatory minimum sentences.
The bill was tabled after legislators expressed concern about the wording of the law and whether a person simply addicted to drugs could be unfairly prosecuted.
Several speakers at the committee hearing protested the law, many of them defense attorneys who said a person buying drugs could easily be carrying 7 grams with no intent of trafficking.
Ian Thompson, a defense attorney based in Boise, cited an example in which one of his clients, who he said never sold drugs, but carried 2 grams of heroin, enough to meet the mandatory minimum for that substance, thus requiring the judge to give him no less than three years in prison.
Thompson said another of his clients was caught selling drugs to an undercover officer, but ended up with a probation sentence.
“The only drugs that he was in possession of was the drugs that he had just passed the officer, which was under the mandatory minimum,” Thompson said.
Some of those opposed to the bill said they aren’t opposed to mandatory minimums, but recommended adding a “safety valve” which would allow judges to give a defendant a lower sentence than the mandatory minimum if it was their first offense.
“My concern is that we’re going to run into this so fast and so quickly that any of us, any of our children and any of our grandchildren are going to be swept up into this swath if we don’t have a safety valve, if we don’t have some discretion,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
Left: Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, expressed support for a safety valve, which would allow a judge to give someone charged with traffic…
Hulse and Lovell said they both opposed that measure, arguing those for it were using the safety valve as a wedge for eventually repealing mandatory minimums.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, who went to Boise to testify before the committee but did not due to time constraints, said the issue of mandatory minimums was settled in 1992 when Idaho enacted mandatory minimums.
“I find it alarming that the issues that Fentanyl represents are being debated in the context of general drug policy or the merits of mandatory minimum sentencing,” Neal wrote in his prepared statement. “This is not about dealing drugs. This is about dealing death. Those who fear this would lead to the incarceration of too many, are allowing those with drug addiction to face a potential death penalty with every use.”
Also debated was how the mass of the drugs would be measured. The proposed language of the bill states it would apply to “any mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of any such substance.”
Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, asked if a compound containing fentanyl would be charged for the weight of the fentanyl, or the weight of the entire compound.
The CDC estimates six out of 10 fentanyl pills contain a fatal dose, up from a previous estimate of four in 10.
Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterecchea, who spoke in favor of the bill, admitted law enforcement cannot estimate how much of a pill’s mass is from fentanyl because it’s mixed throughout. Cannon said he looked over his own medication and found 10 pills was enough to equal 7 grams, the cutoff line for the proposed mandatory minimum.
Curtis Smith, an Idaho Falls defense attorney, watched the hearing with interest and said he was concerned the mandatory minimum could result in a user being sentenced as a trafficker.
“If you have a user and you find they have 10 pills, I don’t find that unusual,” Smith said. “We started with mandatory minimums in the 1970s, and here we are with the same problem.”
Smith said he was against the bill, and mandatory minimums in general. He cited a Pew study in 2017 that found no connection between mandatory minimum sentences and drug overdoses.
“Pew compared state drug imprisonment rates with three important measures of drug problems — self-reported drug use (excluding marijuana), drug arrest, and overdose death — and found no statistically significant relationship between drug imprisonment and these indicators,” the report states. In other words, higher rates of drug imprisonment did not translate into lower rates of drug use, arrests, or overdose deaths.”
Law enforcement officers said they’ve talked to dealers who avoid Idaho because of its tough drug laws, and suggested fentanyl has become so popular with dealers because of the lack of mandatory minimums and the knowledge that they can be released on probation and parole.
Smith suggested the funds spent locking prisoners up for years could better be spent on treatment programs for addiction.
Hulse said he is not necessarily opposed to treatment. He’s chairman of the District 7 Behavioral Health Board and advocated for the creation of the Behavioral Health Crisis Center. But he said harsher sentences are necessary to combat the opioid epidemic, and that waiting to act allows it to continue.
“What’s it going to be in 2023?” Hulse said. “Is it going to be another 100,000 dead? Is it going to be more? Is it going to be a little less?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.