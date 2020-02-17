BOISE — A bill to strike a currently unconstitutional section of Idaho code allowing police to make warrantless arrests for certain misdemeanors is headed to the full House.
The House Judiciary Committee voted to send the bill to the House's amending order to make some technical changes to the language after two motions to hold it in committee failed on 10-7 and 11-6 votes. Sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would align state code with the ruling in the 2019 State v. Clarke case, which held it violated the Idaho Constitution for police to arrest someone without a warrant for an offense the officer didn't witness.
Specifically, Zollinger's bill would strike the sections of code allowing police to arrest someone without a warrant for the misdemeanor crimes of assault, battery, stalking, violation of a protection order or threatening violence upon school grounds, in cases where the officer didn't witness the act.
Some in law enforcement and victims' advocates have said the court ruling has made it more difficult to help domestic violence victims. A constitutional amendment to override the ruling and let police make arrests in these cases was introduced in the Senate in January and other similar proposals are in the works. Supporters of holding the bill said the committee should wait to see if a constitutional amendment passes.
“It doesn’t harm anyone if we leave it there, but it would harm a lot if we took it off and something else were to happen,” said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
Zollinger said the statute should be changed because it is unconstitutional currently. Leaving it on the books, he said, could lead to a police officer trying to enforce it in the future, opening the state up to liability.
“As far as I know, the police and the executive branch are to enforce the laws of the state as they’re on the books,” he said.
Zollinger pointed to the ruling in the Clarke case, where the suspect was found to have felony amounts of drugs after his misdemeanor battery arrest but the evidence was tossed because the arrest was illegal, as an example of the potential harm.
“You could have murderers, abusers, anybody get off because they’ve been arrested unconstitutionally by a law we … know is unconstitutional,” Zollinger said.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said lawmakers all took oaths to uphold the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.
“It is the job of the court to determine the constitutionality in a situation like this, and the court has determined this particular piece of legislation is unconstitutional,” she said.