Jake Eilander’s murder trial continued Monday, with much of the day focused on how much of a police interview to show the jury.
The prosecution and defense debated whether moments from the video, which shows police questioning Eilander’s girlfriend, Brandi Carlson, about the shooting, should be included. The discussion was the subject of a motion hearing Monday morning, and was brought up again in the afternoon to clarify where the attorneys should redact the video.
District Judge Stevan Thompson agreed to some of the defense’s requested redactions, particularly moments in which law enforcement suggested trauma or shock may be affecting Carlson’s ability to recall what happened when Eilander shot and killed Ulises Rangel in March 2022.
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa also presented a motion to restrict the prosecution’s cross-examination of Eilander if he chooses to testify, arguing the state should focus on what happened during the shooting itself.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal gave examples of questions he would ask if Eilander does testify, including why he left the scene of the shooting without contacting police, why he went to a friend’s house and why he threw his shirt and hat away. Neal argued that Eilander’s actions after the shooting show consciousness of guilt.
Thompson rejected the defense’s motion, saying Eilander’s actions after the shooting were fair game, though he did say Neal could not ask Eilander about his living situation.
Two witnesses, Idaho Falls Police Detective Justin Gramm and Idaho State Police Forensic Scientist Eric Seat, testified about DNA samples taken during the investigation.
Gramm said he collected a sample from Eilander at the jail after his arrest. Seat told the jury he tested that sample against DNA recovered from the gun from the shooting and a shirt found at the side of the road on the path Eilander took after the shooting.
Seat said Eilander’s DNA was found on both the gun and the shirt. He added that Rangel’s DNA was not found on the shirt, but that results were inconclusive as to whether his DNA matched samples taken from the gun.
The trial is set to continue Tuesday at 9 a.m. Eilander is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.