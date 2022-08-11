Spencer Rawlings

Rawlings

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A former student of Brigham Young University-Idaho was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex. 

District Judge Michael Whyte accepted Defense Attorney Curtis Smith's recommendation after Smith pointed out the prison sentence advocated by the prosecution would not result in more time, given that Spencer Rawlings, 26, had already spent a year in jail. 

