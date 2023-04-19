Jake Eilander

Eilander

With the evidence presented and arguments done, 12 people began discussing Wednesday whether Jake Eilander, 38, will go to prison for shooting and killing Ulises Rangel. 

Both the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments before District Judge Stevan Thompson released the jury to begin deliberations. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.