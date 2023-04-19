With the evidence presented and arguments done, 12 people began discussing Wednesday whether Jake Eilander, 38, will go to prison for shooting and killing Ulises Rangel.
Both the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments before District Judge Stevan Thompson released the jury to begin deliberations.
The case began more than a year ago, on March 30, 2022 when Eilander and Rangel confronted each other in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue.
Eilander testified Tuesday that he was preparing his truck and trailer for a drive to an auction to bid on the rights of a job when Rangel, a man he had never met, walked by.
Eilander and his girlfriend, Brandy Carlson, both told the jury Rangel made them feel uneasy, and that Eilander spoke first by saying, "Hey man, what's up?"
Rangel then became hostile and began shouting expletives and threats at Carlson and Eilander while quickly approaching them, according to their testimony. The confrontation ended with Eilander shooting Rangel, causing his death.
Wednesday's arguments focused on whether Eilander's decision to shoot Rangel was reasonable based on the evidence.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal told the jury that for a person to be acting in self-defense, they must have a reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm, and they must use only a reasonable amount of force needed to stop the harm.
Neal listed the reasons Eilander's attorneys gave for why he felt threatened: Rangel was wearing a hoodie and had tattoos, he was yelling curse words at Eilander and approaching him with clenched fists.
"Do any of these mean death or great bodily injury?" Neal said.
Rangel reportedly had a black object in his hand which was later identified as a solar charger, but Neal said he put it down before approaching Eilander. He said the only deadly weapon involved was the gun Eilander pointed at Rangel.
According to Neal, the possibility that Rangel might have hit Eilander was not enough to justify the shooting.
"Killing somebody who is threatening you with a fist is regarded by the law as excessive," Neal said.
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa began his closing argument by shouting expletives at the jury, repeating word for word what Rangel had said to Eilander, according to Eilander and Carlson's testimony.
Sosa apologized for his language, but then asked the jury to imagine if someone said the same things while approaching them, without court security around.
A key part to both sides' arguments was who counted as the "initial aggressor." Neal said self-defense is not a valid argument if the defendant started the fight, unless they tried to retreat or say they want to stop.
Neal argued the video showed Eilander approached Rangel first and that Eilander said Rangel may have seen he had a gun tucked into his pants. He argued Rangel was the one acting in self-defense after Eilander drew the gun.
Sosa, however, said Eilander was allowed to have the gun visible under Idaho's open carry laws, and cited testimony by both Carlson and Eilander that Rangel began threatening and approaching them before Eilander drew the gun.
After Eilander drew the gun, Rangel reportedly turned around and took off his sweatshirt. Rangel reportedly yelled he wasn't afraid of a gun and approached Eilander again.
Eilander testified that he initially tried backing up and warned Rangel he was going to shoot. Sosa argued this showed that, even if the jury concluded Eilander was the initial aggressor, he had made an attempt to retreat.
Sosa also said the fact Eilander fired his gun only once showed he was not acting with "malice aforethought," a necessary element to prove second-degree murder.
"Jake had more ammunition," Sosa said. "He didn't unload on him. He took one shot."
After the shooting, Eilander and Carlson left the parking lot. Rangel began moving north, then collapsed about 90 seconds after being shot.
The attorneys debated Eilander's actions after the shooting, in which he walked more than a mile and a half to a friend's apartment, removing his hat and shirt along the way and leaving them in canals.
Neal pointed out that Eilander reached the apartment before Jessica Hunting, a woman who was taking a child to a martial arts class, discovered Rangel's body and called 911.
Eilander repeatedly said during testimony that he did not know why he did not call police, why he went to a friend's apartment and why he threw away his shirt and hat.
Neal contrasted this with the actions of Hunting, who found a man dead without knowing how it happened, but still had the sense to call 911 and guide officers to her location.
Bonneville County Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane argued, however, that Eilander was processing his shock differently, using a PowerPoint presentation that began with the words "Innocent people get to be scared too."
Crane shared a personal story of how, while on a fishing trip, his parents located him to inform him one of his closest childhood friends had died. Crane said his mind immediately turned to preparing worms for the fishing trip and that his parents had to force him to come home to process his grief.
"Sometimes you need some time to process," Crane said.
Jury deliberations will last until a unanimous verdict is reached. There is no deadline for the decision.
If found guilty, Eilander faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
