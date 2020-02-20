BOISE — With no competing motions, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the fiscal year 2021 budget for the Idaho Department of Correction and the Commission of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday.
The total budget — which still needs House and Senate approval and the governor’s signature before it could take effect July 1 — weighs in at $309.2 million, including $277.7 million in state general funds. That’s a 13.2% increase overall from this year, and a 12.7% increase in money from the general fund.
The proposed budget includes $44.6 million for housing Idaho inmates in county jails and out of state — an increase of $17.1 million, or 62%, from the current budget.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, noted in the hearing he felt “that seems like a lot of money to be throwing out the door each year, and there needs to be a more permanent solution” to Idaho’s overcrowded prison problem.
The increase comes as the Idaho Department of Correction is considering a contract with private prison giant CoreCivic to house more than 1,000 Idaho inmates at an empty prison in Colorado. It also arrives months after Ada County has renewed a 1990 legal action against the department’s director, because the department does not always remove inmates sentenced to prison from the Ada County Jail in a timely fashion.
“The governor has been pretty vocal about — there’s not one answer to these challenges,” Josh Tewalt, the director of the Idaho Department of Correction, told the Idaho Press after the hearing. “It’s not just beds, or just reducing demand, it’s both. That’s where we are as a system. We need capacity, but we also better be working on things that actually look like helping people be successful to reduce the demand for prison beds.”
In his proposed budget, Gov. Brad Little included a reduction in the amount the department pays to house inmates in county jails. That reduction would have saved $1.5 million in general funds, but, as legislative budget analyst Jared Hoskins told lawmakers in a briefing before the hearing, the legislation required to approve that reduction has not yet been introduced, much less approved. Thus, the motion governing county and out-of-state placement did not include that savings.
Despite Grow’s voiced concern, the motion passed unanimously.
CONNECTION AND INTERVENTION STATIONS
The committee also granted the department’s request for $5.9 million to spend on a new approach to helping probationers and parolees who may be struggling on supervision.
Called “connection and intervention stations,” the new program would help provide resources for those under supervision if, for example, they relapse on drugs. In the past, IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray has described it as an “intermediate option” — a step between parole and a parole violation.
There wouldn’t be a single facility where the services would be delivered; instead, the department plans to contract for various services for that population, ranging from drug testing and substance-abuse treatment to transitional housing, to be delivered at locations around the state.
The program is expected to reach at least 2,000 people a year, Tewalt confirmed to the Idaho Press after the hearing.
“That number and that initial projection was fairly conservative, but what we’re still trying to learn through this process is how many more people we can reach when you include private insurance and Medicaid expansion,” Tewalt said. “Our base number was to try to reach 2,000 people.”
Of those 2,000 people, Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, said during the hearing, the program is projected to keep about 250 people out of prison per year.
“Two hundred fifty sounds pretty low to me … but I hope it’s a very conservative estimate,” Agenbroad said.
Tewalt said he was looking forward to making the community intervention program available.
“The governor recommended what I think is probably one of the most meaningful investments in community resources for people on supervision and JFAC agreed,” Tewalt said, “so we’re excited to put those in play.”