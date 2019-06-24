A 28-year-old Leadore man was shot to death Sunday morning during an altercation, according to a Lemhi County Sheriff's Office news release.
At about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Lemhi County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at a Leadore residence about an altercation involving three people.
The 911 caller, who was involved in the altercation, told dispatch they shot the 28-year-old man during the fight. When deputies arrived they found the man had died from an apparent gunshot would, the release said.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.
The Idaho State Police is the lead investigating agency. The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation.