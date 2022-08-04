A Lewiston man has been arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he reportedly sent multiple text messages to a woman, threatening to kill her roommate.
The victim reportedly already had a civil protection order against Van Dakota Atkins, 40, when she received the text messages.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department on July 19 and shared some of the messages.
In one of the messages, the sender identifies himself as Atkins and says he knows the victim has two people living with her, a man and a woman.
“I want you to kick (the male roommate) out of your apartment or I will kill him so it looks like you kill (sic) him,” the message stated. Atkins reportedly went on to tell the victim not to tell the police he had texted her.
The affidavit states there were several more messages telling the victim to kick the man out, threatening to kill the man when he stepped outside, and threatening to kill the man if he called the police.
A warrant was issued for Atkins’ arrest. According to court records, that warrant was served Thursday.
First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 16 in Bonneville County Court.