Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a local lawmaker's bill to compensate people who are wrongfully convicted of a crime.
The Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act, which was sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, was inspired by the case of Christopher Tapp, who was convicted of a murder he didn't commit in Idaho Falls in 1998.
“It’s not something we were expecting at all,” Ricks said Tuesday of the veto, saying no one from Little's office contacted him with any concerns. “We had worked diligently for months to make sure we had everything put together properly.”
The bill would have given money as well as assistance such as health insurance, mental health counseling and help with college tuition, housing and finding a job to people wrongfully convicted of a crime. The bill made it out of committee unanimously in both the House and the Senate, and the final version passed the Senate unanimously and the House with just one "No" vote.
Tapp was charged in 1997 with murdering Angie Dodge, after he confessed to helping other men rape and kill her. He was convicted and sent to prison, but released in 2017 amid concerns his confession had been coerced. In 2019, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Brian Leigh Dripps after his DNA was found to match samples found at the scene of Dodge’s murder, and Tapp’s sentence has been vacated. Tapp testified at the committee hearings in support of Ricks' bill, as did Charles Fain, who also spent about two decades in prison and narrowly avoided execution for a Nampa murder he did not commit.
Little said in his veto message the bill "has an admirable objective but establishes a flawed process." It would have set up a court procedure by which a wrongfully convicted person could claim compensation, which, Little wrote, he worried would be complicated and expensive. Little suggested giving the power to an existing board such as the Commission of Pardons and Parole or the Board of Examiners.
Little also expressed concerns about the compensation provisions.
"In addition to financial compensation, this bill creates an unfunded mandate on the state-funded insurance plan and state colleges and universities by granting successful claimants up to eight years of state-funded medical insurance and up to 120 credit hours at state colleges and universities," Little wrote. "The total sum of a claimant's compensation should be enough that the successful claimant can purchase insurance and an education if the successful claimant desires. This is a better approach than adding unfunded mandates to other parts of state government."
Kathy Griesmyer, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, said she doesn’t buy the economic argument, noting that on the same day Little vetoed Ricks’ bill he signed two others — one to bar transgender people from changing their birth certificates, one to ban transgender girls and women from female school sports teams — that will likely lead to costly litigation.
"I think we could spend a lot of time arguing what the details are or who’s responsible or what entity should control, but at the end of the day, the state sent somebody to prison for a crime they did not commit. … There should be a responsibility on the state to rectify that wrong and right the harms that have been imposed," Griesmyer said.
Ricks said Tuesday he worked with stakeholders throughout the criminal justice system on the bill and sat down with prosecutors, judges and the Idaho Attorney General's office when it got to the Senate to craft amendments to address their concerns.
"I am shocked and deeply disappointed," Ricks said. "Neither the governor nor his staff expressed these concerns to me in the months we had worked on this bill. I'm struggling with the decision, because it seems as if he didn't understand the bill. The unanimous support makes it clear where my colleagues and I stand on the issue, and if the governor is sincere in working forward next year, I look forward to working with him. The sting of this veto is painful, and we feel blindsided."
Since the Legislature adjourned for the year a week-and-a-half ago, overriding Little's veto isn't a possibility despite the bill's almost unanimous legislative support. Ricks said he plans to keep working on it in 2021, and to try to get it passed and to Little's desk early enough that lawmakers will still be in session and could vote to override a veto.
"I guess we'll remain on the list as one of the 15 states that doesn't provide compensation for someone who was wrongfully put in jail," Ricks said.