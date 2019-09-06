RIGBY — A Bonneville County Sheriff Office deputy shot and killed a 53-year-old Jefferson County man Wednesday after the suspect fired on officers.
Michael E. Robbins died at the scene. No one else was injured.
The shootout took place following a seven-hour standoff during which law enforcement attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to a news release sent by Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. Bonneville County Sgt. Tony Glenn has been identified as the deputy who likely shot Robbins.
The incident began at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, when Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police responded to a possible domestic disturbance at 4474 E. 200 N. in the Rigby area. Investigation revealed Robbins had a loaded handgun and had reportedly pointed the firearm at his wife and threatened to kill her. The victim fled.
Anderson said domestic situations are among the most stressful incidents for officers to respond to — and this situation involved a firearm.
“It’s a very emotional, high-stress call anyway,” Anderson said.
When law enforcement arrived, Robbins barricaded himself in his house and spoke to officers through the window. According to the release, he made numerous threats to law enforcement and refused to exit the residence.
Law enforcement at the scene requested assistance from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tactical team and nearby residents were evacuated for their safety during the negotiation period.
At about 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, Robbins started shooting at law enforcement, prompting Glenn to return fire, the release said.
Anderson said the officers directly involved are on administrative leave pending additional review. He said this is standard following stressful incidents and does not mean the officers have done anything wrong. Anderson said officers also will go through a process to ensure they are ready to go back to work.
“They get to talk to people, and we make sure their mental health is taken care of,” he said.
Anderson said he appreciates the community’s support.
“There’s been a lot of concern for our deputies,” he said. “And for the family, too, that lost a loved one.”
The Ada County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy Thursday, though results were not available as of Friday afternoon. The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the situation, with the Rexburg Police Department taking the lead. Eight other agencies are assisting.