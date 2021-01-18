In the weeks leading up to his retirement, Paul Wilde practiced driving with a fifth-wheel trailer. His retirement from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office meant he would have some time to himself and to explore the rest of the world with his wife.
But Wilde said he intends to return to Bonneville County. It's his home, and he said he plans to continue serving it through volunteer work.
Wilde ended his career on Jan. 11 when his successor, Sheriff Samuel Hulse, was sworn into office. He started as a deputy in 1976, when he made $4.37 an hour (about $20 an hour today when accounting for inflation). Upon retirement, Wilde was the second-longest serving sheriff in Bonneville County history, behind his predecessor Byron Stommel.
The Bonneville County Commission selected Wilde to be Stommel's replacement in December 2007 after Stommel announced his retirement after 14 years and about a year before his four-year term was set expire. Wilde was first elected to the post in November 2008.
In an interview with the Post Register during his final hour in office, Wilde looked back on his career and toward his future.
During that time, his staff made the final preparations for the ceremony conducted with a limited in-person audience due to coronavirus restrictions. He had his formal goodbye party on Jan. 8, his last full day. His final hour was mostly ceremonial, and he had turned in his badge and gun.
Wilde's father had been a volunteer firefighter in Rigby, which Wilde said was an inspiration for his own career in law enforcement. Ask him about it, and you'll hear a speech about the importance of service and the community.
"I'm proud of my service," Wilde said. "It truly is about community."
Wilde advised Hulse on the importance of devotion to the community before handing him the reins.
During his tenure, Wilde oversaw an increased focus on mental health, both among the people deputies interact with, and the deputies themselves.
Former Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford, who retired the same day as Wilde, said the former sheriff had been instrumental in helping the county adjust as its population grew.
"Paul Wilde will clearly go down as one of the best sheriffs the county ever had," Radford said.
Since taking office in 2007, Wilde has seen Bonneville County's population increase. He ended with about 200 deputies working for the office, about half of whom worked in the Bonneville County Jail.
"When you talk about (the jail), you're talking about responsibility to 525 humans," Wilde said, referring to the inmates.
That responsibility became more pressing when the novel coronavirus made its way into the jail in August, quickly spreading through a housing unit and infecting 34 of the 35 inmates living there. The jail had been in regular contact with Eastern Public Health District officials since March.
“We are not going to forget about somebody,” Wilde said at a press conference discussing the outbreak. “They are all human beings. They are all being taken care of.”
But there are good days too. Wilde said what kept him at the job were moments when he was able to bring justice to victims.
"This is what I wanted to do, Wilde said. "I want to be the one to give somebody closure."