The Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office in Arizona announced Tuesday that it is charging Lori Vallow with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
"The indictment states that, 'Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: First Degree Murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder.'" the news release said.
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, whom Vallow married after the deaths of both their spouses, are facing charges in Fremont County for the deaths of Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, both of whom were reported missing in 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Daybell's property in June 2020. They have both also been charged in connection to the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's previous wife.
Charles was killed in 2019 after being shot by Alexander Cox, Vallow's brother. Cox told police the shooting was in self-defense, and he was not arrested. Cox later died in Gilbert, Ariz. His death is under investigation by the Gilbert Police Department.
“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve. I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice” County Attorney Allister Adel said via the news release.
The criminal cases against Vallow have been paused after a judge determined she was not mentally capable of contributing to her own defense.