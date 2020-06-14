Colby Ryan issued his first statement regarding the deaths of his two siblings, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, through his Instagram account on Saturday.
"I don't even know how to start this. But to my beautiful, Amazing, sweet angels. The only peace I have is knowing you are in paradise. I'm broken over this. To not see (your) beautiful faces, hear your voices. Or know that I can't hug you or see you kills me. I will never let anyone forget you. I have prayed that I could be with you again, and one day that will be true. I have more love for both of you than you could ever know. I miss you both. I love you both. This seems like a nightmare. It seems unreal. You were taken from all of us. You both touched so many lives. You impacted so many people. That will never go away. Just know I will carry you every day and everywhere I go. My daughter will always know how lucky she is to have you both watching over her. Tylee And Joshua. I will never be able to express my love for you. But know this, I'm still here for you. I will always wish I could have traded places with you. But I'll never let you be forgotten. With all of my love to you both. Forever you're in our hearts."
The social media post included several photos of the children.
Colby, age 24, is the last living child of Lori Vallow. The remains of Lori's other two children, 17-year-old Tylee and 8-year-old J.J. were located by law enforcement on Tuesday after a more than six-month search. Their mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell currently sit in jail awaiting court hearings regarding their disappearance and death. The children's remains were found buried in Daybell’s backyard.
Colby was initially resistant to the idea that his mother would hurt his siblings, as evidenced by a YouTube video he released in January addressed to Lori. In it, Colby emotionally pleaded with her to produce the children.
"This can end. ... This is not ok. This is not cool. ... Even if you just show them on Facetime, just show them on Facetime to the police, it would be a lot better. ... I know that you have a good heart so I know that it's time to do the right thing," Colby said.
As more news came out regarding law enforcement's efforts to find Tylee and J.J., Colby appeared to grow increasingly confused by his mother's behavior.
"I feel like my mom would die for the kids, so to see this and hear it, and also be questioning why they're not being found, that's where this all comes into a battle into what you think and what you feel," he told Fox 10 Phoenix in his first media interview in February.
Colby said footage of Lori and Chad in Kauai was the final straw.
"I'm done. I've been done the day that I saw them without the kids walking around Hawaii," Colby told Fox 10 Phoenix. "That was it."
When Lori appeared in court to hear her charges, Colby chose to sit on the prosecutor's side of the courtroom alongside J.J.'s grandparents.
Chad will next appear in court on July 1 and Lori will appear in court on July 9.
Chad's charges include two felony counts of concealment of human remains “about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered.”
Lori is facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.