A Louisiana man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly sexually assaulted and beat a man.
Nicholas Torrey, 27, reportedly attacked the victim when the victim attempted to end their relationship, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded after a friend of the victim reported they had received a text message from the victim that said "call 911." The friend said they tried to call the victim, but received no response.
The friend told police the victim had recently broken up with Torrey and had been concerned of how Torrey would react.
Police went to the victim's house and found Torrey's car parked in the driveway. When they knocked on the door, the victim answered with Torrey standing directly behind him.
The victim had several visible injuries, including a black eye, swelling on his face and finger marks around his neck. He later showed police more injuries, including bruises and marks on his chest and arms. Torrey reportedly admitted at the scene that he hit the victim, and was arrested.
The victim said he had been trying to end the relationship with Torrey because Torrey was always angry. He said Torrey had responded by coming to his house two days prior and hitting him, causing the victim's black eye.
Torrey also reportedly threatened the victim with battery and rape if he ended the relationship.
On Sunday, Torrey reportedly entered the house and destroyed several of the victim's belongings, including two iPads and a television. He also reportedly tore a ceiling fan down and punched holes in several walls.
The victim said he did not answer his friend's calls because Torrey demanded his phone and reportedly threatened to break his jaw if he did not hand it over.
Torrey then reportedly forced the victim into a bathroom and demanded he perform a sex act. The victim said Torrey punched him when he refused. He said Torrey would hit him when he tried to stop.
Torrey was charged with rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Bonneville County Court.