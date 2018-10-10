Madison County employees have been unable to send emails since Sunday evening when a ransomware virus infected their computer systems.
The virus has had a debilitating effect on the county's ability to conduct business, according to Madison County Clerk Kim Muir.
County Commissioner Brent Mendenhall said the county doesn't know how the virus was introduced into the county's computer network. Information technology personnel will attempt to identify the source after the system is restored.
In addition to email, the virus also targeted the county's digital files and prevented the county from issuing payroll checks to employees. Muir said the county is using data backed up on Saturday to issue paychecks due Thursday.
The virus was discovered Monday when an employee was checking to make sure the court's new Odyssey system would run properly for the next day. Mendenhall said the virus otherwise would not have been noticed until Tuesday because employees were off for Columbus Day.
Ransomware viruses work by cutting off a user's access to files or other necessary systems and demanding payment to return access. Both Mendenhall and Muir said they had not looked to see the amount demanded and had no intention of paying the ransom.
"When someone is trying to hold you at ransom, they're cyber terrorists," Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall said the ransomware seemed to be a generic virus, likely from a hacker looking for any company or local government with breachable security. Mendenhall credited the county's information technology personnel for meticulously backing up data, allowing the county to restore the system without paying the ransom.
The county hopes to return to business as usual by Thursday, but until then employees will have to work to restore backups.
"It was massive. We've never experienced anything like this," Mendenhall said.