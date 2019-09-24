The Seventh Judicial District's Magistrates Commission has announced the candidates to replace retiring Madison County Magistrate Judge Mark Rammell.
Rammell is expected to retire on December 31, having served 26 years as a magistrate judge for the county. Before joining the bench, Rammell was the county prosecutor.
The commission named five candidates who may replace Rammell.
David Hunt is a deputy prosecutor for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
Jeffrey Thomason is the prosecutor for Idaho Falls.
Brock Bischoff is the chief deputy prosecutor in Fremont County.
Sean Bartholick is a private attorney with Rigby, Andrus and Rigby Law.
Manuel Murdoch is a private attorney in Blackfoot.
Joshua Garner is a private attorney in Rexburg.
The commission is sending questionnaires to lawyers throughout the state to evaluate the candidates. The evaluations must be turned in or sent to the Madison County Clerk at the Madison County Courthouse or the Trial Court Administrator's office in Bonneville County by Oct. 16. The commission will meet to make its decision on Nov. 15.