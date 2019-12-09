Madison County Prosecutor Sid Brown is retiring after nearly 27 years.
Brown submitted his letter of resignation in mid-November, according to County Clerk Kim Muir. An advertisement was published in the Teton Valley News for applications to fill the position. Muir said the county has not received any applications as of Monday. The deadline for the applications is Friday.
Brown was appointed county prosecutor in June 1993 after his predecessor, Mark Rammell, was appointed the county's magistrate judge. Brown joined the prosecutor's office as a deputy in January 1993. Before that, he served eight years as a deputy prosecutor in Bonneville County.
After graduating from University of Idaho Law School in 1980, Brown clerked for Ada County District Judge J. Ray Durtschi. He then worked for the Boise law firm Quane, Smith, Howard and Hull.
When reached by phone, Brown said he was retiring "for the normal reason people usually retire."
Applications for the elected county prosecutor's office can be submitted at the Madison County Clerk's Office at 134 East Main Street in Rexburg. Interviews will be held by the Republican Central Committee on Dec. 17. Brown's term is scheduled to run until January 2021 with an election scheduled for November 2020.