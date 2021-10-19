The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission announced two judges, one in Bonneville County and one in Jefferson County, will retire soon.
Magistrate Judges L. Mark Riddoch of Bonneville County and Robert Crowley of Jefferson County will be leaving the bench on Dec. 21, 2021.
Riddoch is one of the longest serving magistrate judges in Idaho having served on the bench since 1983. Crowley has served since 2007.
Trial Court Administrator Tammy Whyte also announced candidates for the judges' replacements, 11 for Jefferson County and six for Bonneville County.
Five attorneys are candidates for both positions: Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark; Canyon County Public Defender Scott Davis; Rachel Hamilton, of Hamilton Law Offices; Deputy Staff Judge Advocate John Malek of the United States Air Force; and Brendon Taylor, a partner of Merrill & Merrill.
Bonneville County Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane is a candidate for the Bonneville County Magistrate position. The remaining candidates for the Jefferson County position are: David Brown, of Browning Law Office & Suttell & Hammer; Paul Butikofer, of Butikofer Law Offices; Jefferson County Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks; Penelope North-Shaul, of Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo; Tyson Raymond, of Gallian, Welker & Bekstrom; and Jefferson County prosecutor Mark Taylor.
Questionnaires will be sent to attorneys across the state to evaluate the candidates. The commission will announce a decision on Nov. 10. Magistrate judges make $132,400 a year, according to the Idaho Supreme Court.