An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he admitted to biting a woman multiple times and choking her until she could not breathe.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Edward Gil, 33, had been drinking and attacked her after they had a disagreement. She said she tried to push him away and that Gil grabbed her hand and bit her finger in retaliation.
Gil reportedly threw the victim across the room after she attempted to reach her phone and began choking her a second time. The victim said she tried to dial 911 with a smartwatch, but that Gil took the watch off her wrist.
The affidavit states Gil then forced the victim onto a bed, got on top of her and began biting her face, while also reportedly hitting her at the same time.
The victim said Gil stopped attacking her when she apologized to him, and that she was able to clean off blood from the altercation.
The victim said she was afraid to leave the residence or call 911 out of fear he would attack her again. She said she later decided to report the incident after Gil tried to apologize for choking and biting her by buying breakfast.
An officer called Gil, who admitted to choking and biting her, and taking her phone away to stop her from calling the police. He said that one point during the attack he "just saw red" and did not explain why he attacked the victim.
Gil also revealed that a child at the residence witnessed the attack, and that he pushed the child back, saying he did not want the child to be hurt.
Gil was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery and intention destruction or interference with a telecommunication line, also a misdemeanor. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Bonneville County Court.