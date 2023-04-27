Gary Shaw

Shaw

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly drove at up to 70 mph on residential streets with speed limits as low as 25 mph.

A probable cause affidavit included in the case against Gary Lee Shaw, 41, states an Idaho State Police trooper tried to perform a traffic stop on Shaw's car on Holmes Avenue because his car's registration had been suspended.


