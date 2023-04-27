An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly drove at up to 70 mph on residential streets with speed limits as low as 25 mph.
A probable cause affidavit included in the case against Gary Lee Shaw, 41, states an Idaho State Police trooper tried to perform a traffic stop on Shaw's car on Holmes Avenue because his car's registration had been suspended.
The trooper wrote in the affidavit that Shaw accelerated to 65 mph. He reportedly ran through a red light at the intersection with Northgate Mile.
Shaw reportedly turned left onto Elva Street, then right onto North Freeman Avenue. He then turned onto Lomax Street, driving against traffic on a one-way street at 70 mph.
The trooper wrote that he broke off the pursuit out of concern Shaw was going to crash into another driver.
The trooper later found Shaw's car abandoned near the intersection of 1st Street and Bonneville Drive, where it appeared to have crashed into a canal.
Shaw and a woman were found in a nearby parking lot. The trooper observed white powder on Shaw's knuckles, which he writes was likely caused by an airbag when he crashed.
Shaw and the woman were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police learned both of them had warrants for their arrests.
Shaw was charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Shaw's bond was set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 9 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.