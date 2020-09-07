Idaho Falls Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon on six felony offenses after they say he fled police in a car with a stolen rifle, according to a department news release.
Officers say Marco Leal, 23, "accelerated at a high rate of speed" from a police car with lights on, attempting to pull him over on a reported firearm burglary, the release said. Police say Leal then ran through a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Utah Avenues. A car, which passed through the intersection on a green light, struck the gray Dodge Stratus that Leal was driving, the release said.
Following the crash, Leal left his vehicle, policy say, and entered a nearby canal, where officers later arrested him. He was charged with six felony counts, including burglary, grand theft, eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police say someone reported they had seen a male stealing a rifle from their car. When police searched Leal's car, they found that rifle, along with a loaded handgun.
The release says Leal was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before going to Bonneville County Jail, where he is listed in the inmate roster. Two people in the vehicle that crashed into Leal's car were released at the scene of the accident by medics "with minor injuries," the release said.
Leal had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, a jail staffer told the Post Register.
Between his two outstanding warrants from the Idaho Falls and Bonneville County law enforcement, Leal's bond is a combined $125,000, the jail staffer said. A warrant from the county alleges Leal violated probation, the staffer said. The staffer said a warrant from the city alleges, in 2016, five charges against Leal, including aggravated assault, domestic battery with a traumatic injury and attempted strangulation.
Leal's bond for these warrants, and for his six new charges, will be set in court. His arraignment hearing is around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Bonneville District Court.