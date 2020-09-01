A Bonneville County man was arrested in Bonneville County on Sunday after he reportedly pointed a gun at a woman.
Elijah Daniel Chavez, 29, reportedly pointed the gun at the victim’s neck before forcing her out of his car in the area near the intersection of Ammon and East Lincoln roads.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area around 9:37 p.m. to find a group of people gathered where the incident occurred.
Several people told law enforcement they had heard a woman screaming for help and went outside to see what was happening. Several witnesses said they saw a car speed away after the woman screamed for help.
The victim told deputies Chavez forced her to drive with the gun pointed at her before kicking her out. Two children were in the car with Chavez, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Deputies located and arrested Chavez at his residence on the same street where the woman was thrown out. A gun was found in his car’s glove box, and a magazine was located under the passenger seat.
The victim, who knew Chavez, asked to speak with him before he was taken to Bonneville County jail. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that Chavez was intoxicated and incoherent, but did appear to apologize to the victim.
The victim originally said she did not want to press charges against Chavez, saying he was only violent when drunk. The deputy asked how often Chavez drinks, and she said every night.
According to the affidavit, Chavez also had a warrant for his arrest for an attempted strangulation investigation from 2018.
Chavez was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.