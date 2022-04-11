A man sought in connection to a series of weekend vandalisms and disturbances was arrested Sunday morning after eluding Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in a high-speed chase.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been looking for 33-year-old Roman J. Riojas since Friday after receiving reports of threatening phone calls to a residence in east Ammon. Riojas was reported as making verbal threats of physical harm over the phone to the resident and, shortly after showing up at the residence, was throwing rocks toward the property and causing a disturbance, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Just after midnight, the homeowner observed Riojas outside of the residence breaking bottles and smashing a vehicle’s windows, causing more than $2,000 in damage, the release said. Riojas fled the area before deputies arrived.
On Saturday morning, deputies took a report of smashed windows in a vehicle at a residence southeast of the intersection of Crowley and Township roads, where deputies previously had responded to domestic disturbances involving Riojas.
Deputies located Riojas around 10 a.m. Sunday when neighbors saw him parked at the second residence and called dispatch. An arriving deputy spotted Riojas driving and attempted to stop him, but Riojas reportedly fled at a high rate of speed, reaching speeds near 70 mph, running a stop sign and driving into the oncoming traffic lane to avoid tire deflation devices before deputies discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.
A short while later Idaho State Police troopers intercepted Riojas near a relative’s residence in the Shelley area and were able to take him into custody.
Riojas was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony malicious injury to property and was issued a citation for misdemeanor eluding. Felony malicious injury to property is punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.