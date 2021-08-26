An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly broke a woman's nose.
The victim said Daniel Valenzuela Sagasta Jr., 40, hit her in the face after an argument. She said she went to Idaho Falls Community Hospital because her nose would not stop bleeding.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bloodstains on the victim. She also had swelling around her lips.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Aug. 16, according to the affidavit. A witness said both the victim and Sagasta came home to their residence around midnight and went into a bedroom. Sagasta later exited the room and left the residence.
According to the witness, the victim exited the residence shortly after while holding her nose. The witness said she did not think anything of it until she saw blood on the floor. She said she then saw the victim was bleeding.
The responding police officer reportedly found bloodstains in the residence, going from the bedroom to the front porch.
Another woman at the residence reportedly drove the victim to the hospital. They returned, and the witness said Sagasta returned around 4:30 a.m. and kicked in the front door. She said he found the victim in the residence and forced her against a wall.
The victim told police that she told Sagasta to leave the residence. The probable cause affidavit does not state whether he complied.
Sagasta was on probation at the time of the incident. According to court records, he has been convicted twice for domestic violence.
Sagasta was charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued Thursday between him and the victim, though the victim has filed a motion to modify or dismiss the order, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in Bonneville County Court.