An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday morning after he reportedly stabbed a man at Sportsman Park.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, the victim asked a bystander to call police. Officers arrived and performed emergency medical treatment.
The victim said Nathan Nixon, 30, had approached him and a group of people and began yelling and throwing items. Nixon told the victim to hand over his belongings. When the victim refused, Nixon reportedly stabbed him in the leg with a knife.
An Idaho State Police trooper located Nixon. When Nixon saw the trooper point at him, he threw a knife on the ground and backed away from it, and cooperated with law enforcement.
Nixon admitted to stabbing the victim but said he was acting in self-defense, claiming the victim had attacked him first from behind. Several witnesses corroborated the victim's version of events, and police stated the angle of the stab wound matched the victim's explanation.
Nixon was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.