A Blackfoot man has been charged for child sex abuse after a teen girl reported he assaulted her multiple times.
The victim told police in November James Parkin, 36, started abusing her when she was 15 years old.
The sexual assaults reportedly happened at multiple locations, including in Bonneville County in October 2021. The victim said Parkin also raped her in Butte County and in Wyoming.
The victim called Parkin shortly after contacting police to confront him about the rapes while police listened in and recorded.
During the call, the victim asked Parkin why he raped her. Parkin never denied the accusation during the call, instead telling the victim, "I'm sorry, I don't know why."
Parkin asked the victim if they could talk at another time. When the victim continued to press him to explain his actions, he reportedly said, "I don't know. ... I made a bunch of (expletive) mistakes in my life that I'm not proud of. I don't want to get in trouble."
A detective later contacted Parkin to question him about the rape allegation. He told police he had a lawyer. Police spoke to the attorney, but an interview never occurred.
Parkin was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 14 in Bonneville County Court.
