An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly attempted to strangle a woman.
Samuel Lemmon, 21, reportedly squeezed the woman's neck with one hand and used his other hand to cover her mouth, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim said they had been to a bar drinking and were returning home when they had an argument.
The victim said she tried to scream for help, but was unable to with Lemmon covering her mouth. She said she tried to break free of Lemmon, and that he responded by banging the back of her head against the floor. She also said she couldn't breathe and blacked out, and that she felt dazed when Lemmon let go of her neck.
The responding Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed a cut below the victim's eye. She said Lemmon cut her with his fingernail while holding his hand over her mouth.
Lemmon reportedly told police he did not want to speak to them, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in Bonneville County Court.