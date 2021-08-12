A man was arrested Wednesday evening after he reportedly went to the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex with a gun.
According to a news release from Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor, Gary Bruce Rose, 64, entered the annex as it was closing to speak with an employee who worked there.
A probable cause affidavit states Rose entered the employee's office, pointed a gun at the victim and said "die (expletive)."
The affidavit states Rose then pulled the gun's trigger twice, but the gun failed to fire both times. The two began to struggle, and Rose reportedly hit the victim with the gun several times.
The victim and other employees restrained Rose and called police.
Rose reportedly admitted he intended to kill the victim, and admitted to hitting him with the gun after it failed to fire.
Rose was charged with assault with intent to commit a serious felony and aggravated battery, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in Bonneville County Court.