At approximately 9:15 a.m. this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a disturbance at a residence near Loma and 65th S.
Deputies were advised that 36-year-old Travis Mazurek had been fighting with his parents. Deputies had been dealing with disturbances at this same residence over the past couple days where Travis was exhibiting strange and violent behavior. Information from the initial call was Travis and his father had a struggle over a shotgun and a large knife resulting in the father receiving a wound from the knife.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was activated at that time, and as Deputies arrived they found Travis had barricaded himself in an upper room of the residence. Deputies were able to secure the rest of the house and occupants and began negotiations with Travis. After a brief period of negotiations, Deputies were able to convince him to give up and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Travis was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for Aggravated Battery. The father was treated on scene for a minor cut and was not transported for medical care.
No further information is available.