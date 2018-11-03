Idaho Falls Police detectives arrested a man Saturday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant on 17th street earlier in the day.
An Idaho Falls Police Department news release said Charles Nelson Beasley Jr., 50, was arrested without incident in Bingham County. The release said Beasley, who was also wanted on misdemeanor warrants from Chubbuck and Idaho Falls, will be booked on one count of armed robbery.
The release said detectives identified Beasley as a possible suspect, with help from Bingham County law enforcement, and interviewed him Saturday. The release said Beasley admitted to the robbery, which occurred at about 8:17 a.m.
Witnesses said the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, an Idaho Falls Police news release said. After taking an undetermined amount of money, the suspect then fled the restaurant, the release said.