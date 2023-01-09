A 66-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening on several charges, including felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence, after he attacked a good Samaritan, who was checking on his welfare.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to a call in Ammon regarding a man attempting to hit people with a hammer.
The suspect, later identified as Bradley G. Howe, was reportedly parked in his vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 49th South and Thunder Drive when the caller stopped to see if he was OK, a sheriff's office news release said.
Howe reportedly exited his vehicle and chased after the reporting party with a hammer, using it to damage the caller’s car as he tried to drive away. While the reporting party was calling dispatch, Howe allegedly drove toward them, attempting to run them off the road, the release said.
The caller told dispatch that Howe was last seen driving toward 45th East with no headlights on. A responding deputy located Howe turning around in a nearby residence on 45th East and accelerating toward him in the oncoming lane of travel and causing the deputy to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision.
After the deputy turned around and activated emergency lights, Howe ultimately stopped for the deputy and was taken into custody without further incident, the release said. Deputies observed that Howe exhibited signs of intoxication and drug use and began field sobriety testing on scene.
Howe was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on multiple felony counts of aggravated assault. He also was also booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence and cited for malicious injury to property.
Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.