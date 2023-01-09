Howe, Bradley G.

Howe

A 66-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening on several charges, including felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence, after he attacked a good Samaritan, who was checking on his welfare.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to a call in Ammon regarding a man attempting to hit people with a hammer.


