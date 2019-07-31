Idaho Falls Police Department arrested a man who reportedly fired a handgun into three cars parked near Tautphaus Park on Tuesday night in response to an argument he'd had in the park earlier that evening.
Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the park shortly before 9:30 p.m. Three parked cars had been struck by bullets, including one that was occupied by two teenage girls, but no people were hit or injured aside from some minor glass cuts.
The police affidavit says that Jeremy Marston, 37, got into an argument with a group of men at the park about an hour before the shooting happened. Marston left the park and returned with a semi-automatic handgun that he fired at one of the men he had been arguing with, who ducked behind his car.
Marston was driven away from the scene and was later apprehended by Idaho Falls Police officers while walking on foot, at which point he admitted to the shooting. At the time of the shooting, Marston was serving two years supervised probation after pleading guilty to battery in December.
Marston was charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, a felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years, and is currently in custody under a $50,000 bond. Idaho Falls Police say additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.