An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after a woman passed a note to a gas station worker saying she had been kidnapped.
According to a probable cause affidavit the victim and Mark Cory Humphries, 38, stopped at a gas station at South 45th West at 8:37 p.m. A cashier at the gas station told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies a woman passed her a napkin with "please hurry and read" written on it.
On the back of the napkin the victim wrote "Call the cops my ex is holding me hostage in my car and is violent. I have order of protection and need help please ASAP!"
Humphries and the victim left the gas station before deputies arrived, according to the affidavit. A witness told deputies they saw the victim's car driving away, but that it had first gone in a circle and made several sudden stops.
Idaho State Police located and stopped Humphries. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke to the victim. She said Humphries had been using methamphetamine and was behaving aggressively, and that he had arrived at her hotel room uninvited at 7 p.m.
Humphries reportedly took the victim's keys, phone and other belongings. He reportedly ordered the victim to drive him to Arkansas. The victim said she did not resist out of fear of how he would react. When they were getting in the car, however, she attempted to flee. Humphries reportedly grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face.
When the two stopped for gas, the victim told Humphries she had to use the bathroom. While in the bathroom, she wrote the note on the napkin and passed it to the cashier. Another note was found taped to the back car window that said "help me call the cops."
Humphries was charged with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. He was also reportedly cited by Idaho State Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a civil protection order. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in Bonneville County Court.