An Idaho Falls man who reportedly threatened a woman with a knife is facing a new charge after he reportedly called her from jail.
Kristian Lopez, 25, was arrested April 9 after Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report that he had threatened to stab a woman.
The incident was reportedly witnessed by a 15-year-old boy who was taking out trash. According to court records, he saw Lopez and the woman cursing at each other. Lopez then reportedly pulled out a knife and the boy heard the woman tell the man “You’re not going to stab me.”
The woman first denied Lopez threatened her, but then said he had pulled out a pocket knife and that she had lied to protect him. She said he had threatened to stab her. She said the blade of the knife was not opened during the incident. She said the argument began because Lopez had burned some of her clothing.
Lopez admitted to police that he had the knife in his hand during the argument, but denied threatening the victim. During the arrest, he reportedly tried to yell to the victim while officers were questioning him.
The day after Lopez was arrested, he reportedly called the victim from the Bonneville County Jail. The call was recorded by the jail and was later reviewed by a deputy on April 19.
According to court records, Lopez was recorded telling the victim to “get me out, get me home, get the charges dropped against me.”
Lopez reportedly told the victim, “You need to go to court to say this, you can do that on your own free will, you can do whatever you want. I’m not telling you that you have to do or say anything, I’m just letting you know.”
The victim asked if Lopez wanted her to go and say she lied. He reportedly responded by laughing and saying, “You can do whatever you want of your own free will.”
Lopez reportedly also exchanged messages with the victim from jail asking her to drop the charges. In one message, sent on April 18, he referred to the victim by a racial slur and complained that she was not visiting him or answering his calls.
Lopez’s initial charges included aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, third-degree arson, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, as well as two misdemeanors, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. The new charges include intimidating a witness, punishable with up to five years in prison, and violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor.
Lopez gained notoriety in 2016 after he was charged in connection to the Henry’s Creek Fire. He told deputies that he and friends were setting off bottle rockets that caused the fire.
The Henry’s Creek Fire, the most devastating in Bonneville County’s history, burned 53,000 acres of land and caused an estimated $5 million in damages.
Court records state Lopez is required to pay for $3,300,281.41 of the damage. Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean said Lopez still owes $3,298,971.91 in restitution, meaning he has paid $1,309.50 of the amount owed in the past 4 1/2 years.