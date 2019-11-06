Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received multiple calls that a man was trying to enter homes on Boise Avenue. The homes were occupied at the time and the man either opened unlocked doors and walked in, or knocked and tried to walk in when the homeowner answered the door. When confronted by home owners the man left each time, and no injuries were reported.
Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area immediately and were able to quickly locate the man. As the officers were approaching, they saw the male enter another house in the same manner.
The man attempted to run from officers, but after a foot pursuit he was apprehended at 7:20 p.m.
While speaking to the man, officers were also able to connect him to a black GMC truck parked on the block. That vehicle had been reported stolen about an hour earlier from a residence in Bonneville County.
Jeffrey Fredrickson, a 28 year old male from Rigby, Idaho, was arrested for Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry, and Resisting/Obstructing Arrest and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.