An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly choked a woman as she was on the phone with a 911 operator.
Jorge Gomez, 39, told police that anything the victim said about him was the truth, though he did not answer questions or provide his version of events.
An officer arrived at the residence around 3:30 a.m. and overheard fighting inside. The officer entered to find Gomez leaning against a wall with blood on his fingers. He reportedly told the officer to take him to jail.
The victim said Gomez had come home after drinking all day. She said she tried to get him to leave because he was angry, and she worried he would be violent with the children at the residence. One of the children reportedly locked themselves in a bedroom during the incident after Gomez broke a table by sitting on it.
The victim said she called 911 and that Gomez pushed her against a wall with his forearm on her neck. The 911 dispatcher was on the other end and reportedly heard the victim say she was being choked. Gomez also reportedly headbutted her.
The officer wrote that they observed red marks on the victim's neck and forehead.
Gomez was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released to pretrial supervision, but was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.