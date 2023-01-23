filler

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly choked a woman as she was on the phone with a 911 operator. 

Jorge Gomez, 39, told police that anything the victim said about him was the truth, though he did not answer questions or provide his version of events. 


