A Bonneville County man injured two law enforcement officers Sunday while they were arresting him for repeatedly threatening to blow up his house.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies had been to Michael Wayne Hill Jr.’s home at least 10 times in the last month, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell. Most of those calls were about domestic disputes between Hill, 46, and his wife. In one incident he was charged with harassment for threatening to blow up another building.
Hill’s wife called 911 on Sunday after he threatened to use the gas to blow up his house with their daughter inside. Deputies responded and turned off the house’s gas supply.
Hill admitted to making the threat to his wife, but said he never intended to follow through. The probable cause affidavit states there was no evidence Hill intended to act on his threat. Hill’s daughter told deputies she felt safe with her father and was not worried about his threats. Law enforcement chastised Hill for his recent behavior, but did not arrest him.
As deputies were leaving Hill exited the house and began screaming obscenities and drove to his mother’s house. Hill screamed more at the deputies and threatened to run them over if he saw them in the street.
A gas company employee was sent to Hill’s home to turn on his gas, but refused after Hill again threatened to blow up the house. The deputies returned and were informed that Hill and his mother had no-contact orders against each other.
The deputies arrested Hill for the threats and for violating the no-contact order. The probable cause affidavit describes how Hill began behaving erratically, fighting with the deputies and making more threats. His mother, 62-year-old Betty Martin, exited the house with two unidentified men and began screaming at the deputies, making them nervous.
During the confrontation Hill kicked one of the deputies in the leg, causing him to fall and break his ankle. The same deputy was also assaulted by Martin, who shoved him and threw a coffee mug at him.
Hill repeatedly kicked the police car and banged his head on the window. Martin was also arrested.
The deputies took Hill to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Hill resisted when deputies removed him from the patrol car and broke a deputy’s thumb. They called for another unit to assist, and a deputy was placed in the back seat with Hill to stop him from hurting himself.
Hill and Martin were both charged with battery on certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison, and violating a no-contact order, punishable with up to a year in jail. Hill was also charged with malicious injury to property, also punishable with up to a year in jail. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Bonneville County Courthouse.
Hill’s bond was set at $60,000. Martin was released to pretrial services. Lovell said the deputy whose ankle was broken has been removed from duty while he recovers.