A man was recently arrested in Bingham County in connection to a video voyeurism case.
Fabian Ramirez, 21, originally came under investigation in 2019 after he reportedly admitted to recording two juvenile girls on his phone as they showered.
A criminal case was not filed against Ramirez until September. Court records indicate he was initially summoned to court to face the charges instead of being arrested. He failed to appear for an initial appearance scheduled for Oct. 28, after which a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was reportedly found and arrested Saturday.
The two videos were discovered by Ramirez’s probation officer as part of a regular appointment. The probable cause affidavit states one of the victims appeared to be a teenager and the other was estimated to be younger than 5 years old.
The video was reportedly taken from Ramirez’s phone. The second video showed the phone being pulled under a bathroom door. The video then reportedly showed Ramirez’s face as he handled the phone.
Ramirez was taken to Bonneville County Jail after the video was discovered. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer interviewed him and Ramirez reportedly told the officer the video was made at a residence in Bingham County. He also gave the officer the names of the victims.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence. The homeowners were shown stills from the videos and said they recognized the victims identifying them by the same names Ramirez had given police.
The bathroom at the residence matched the one seen in the video recording, having the same layout and several items visible in the videos.
A detective scheduled an interview with Ramirez in December 2019. He appeared for the interview, but refused to speak to the detective without a lawyer present.
That same month detectives spoke with another relative of the victims. Though both Ramirez and the other relatives had identified the victims, the woman told detectives she did not recognize either victim. One of the detectives wrote in the affidavit that they saw two girls at the woman’s residence that appeared to be the victims.
Ramirez is charged with two counts of video voyeurism, each punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in Bingham County Court.