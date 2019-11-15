An Idaho Falls man who beat another man with a torch lighter was sentenced to unsupervised probation Thursday.
John Daniel Whalen, 56, was arrested in July, covered in blood. The victim told officers Whalen had entered his trailer and began beating him. The fight appeared to have been over a dating relationship between the victim and a woman.
Whalen was later located and refused to speak to law enforcement. A torch similar to that described by the victim was discovered in the car he was driving. A teen girl in the car said she had witnessed the fight between Whalen and the victim.
Whalen was reportedly uncooperative when Idaho Falls Police Department officers attempted to photograph him in his bloodstained clothing as evidence.
Whalen originally was charged with aggravated battery. A plea agreement was reached that reduced the case to a misdemeanor battery. Whalen also was convicted for unlawful entry.
Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert sentenced Whalen to a year of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay $857.50 in fines and fees. His 180 jail sentence was suspended, and he was given credit for the 82 days already spent incarcerated.